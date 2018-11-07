Quantcast
Starbucks, Verizion and Supercuts joining Aldi at MoRA Point (access required)

By: Staff Report November 7, 2018

  Developers Selwyn Property Group and SunCap Property Group are adding Starbucks, Supercuts and Verizon to the MoRA Point redevelopment under construction at the recently opened confluence of Monroe Road, Rama Road, Idlewild Road and Independence Boulevard. The new center, anchored by an Aldi grocery store opening first quarter 2019, will include more than 80,000 square ...

