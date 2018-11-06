Quantcast
Faced with record-low unemployment, more employers are investing in employee benefits rather than reducing costs  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 6, 2018

Attracting and retaining talent remains the number one operational priority of 60 percent of employers according to the forthcoming 2018 Gallagher Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. That figure has increased two percentage points from 2017, and is in sharp contrast to the 37 percent of employers who ranked controlling benefit costs as the top priority, a figure ...

