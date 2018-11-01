Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / House fire safety (access required)

House fire safety (access required)

By: Laura Firszt November 1, 2018

Sorry to bring this up just as we’re looking forward to the festive season, but did you know house fires increase as the weather gets colder? Thanksgiving is the biggest day of the year for conflagrations in the home, with Christmas Day and Christmas Eve as close runners-up. Let’s keep the holidays happy with these ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: