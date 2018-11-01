Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces $49.2M acquisition of industrial park in Charlotte (access required)

HFF announces $49.2M acquisition of industrial park in Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report November 1, 2018

HFF announces the $49.2 million sale of RiverOaks Corporate Center, a two-building, Class A industrial park totaling 453,206 square feet in addition to three land sites for future development in the northern Charlotte suburb of Concord, North Carolina. The HFF team worked in conjunction with Pete Pittroff of Jones Lang LaSalle in Charlotte to represent the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: