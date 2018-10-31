Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / HFF announces full capital stack financing for Class A office in Raleigh (access required)

HFF announces full capital stack financing for Class A office in Raleigh (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2018

  Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces debt and equity financing for Tower IV, a 326,625-square-foot, Class A office tower to be built in Raleigh. The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, Kane Realty Corporation, in a joint venture partnership with Lionstone Investments, to secure the construction loan through Bank OZK. Currently under construction and due ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: