Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Redfin Housing Demand Index posts strong gain from August to September (access required)

Redfin Housing Demand Index posts strong gain from August to September (access required)

By: Staff Report October 30, 2018

The Redfin Housing Demand Index increased 5.1 percent from August to 131 in September, after remaining essentially flat around 124 since May, according to Redfin (www.redfin.com), the next-generation real estate brokerage. The month-over-month increase in demand was driven more by growth in early-stage home-buying activity than in the more serious stage of offer-writing. The number of people ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: