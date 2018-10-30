Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Meritage Homes to develop 231 new homes at Kellswater Bridge in Kannapolis (access required)

By: Staff Report October 30, 2018

Meritage Homes has closed on the purchase of 231 approved lots within the Kellswater Bridge community in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Construction is projected to start in August 2018 and is expected to include a mix of ranch and two-story single-family detached homes. Kellswater Bridge is located in a desirable Concord submarket with highly rated schools, strong ...

