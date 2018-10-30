Quantcast
Construction employment rises in 278 metros in September (access required)

By: Staff Report October 30, 2018

Construction employment increased in 278 out of 358 metro areas between September 2017 and September 2018, declined in 42 and was unchanged in 38, according to a new analysis of federal employment data release by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials noted that construction employment is growing in most parts of the country ...

