Beacon Partners goes vertical on Corning Optical Communications Headquarters (access required)

By: Staff Report October 26, 2018

Beacon Partners is pleased to announce the topping out of its build-to-suit global headquarters building for Corning Optical Communications in northwest Charlotte. The 182,170-square-foot building’s steel erection began May 14 and was completed on Thursday, July 19. “We are excited to see the construction progress on the six-story Corning Optical Communications headquarters and proceed to the next ...

