 LS3P Welcomes Camden Muldrow

LS3P is pleased to welcome Camden Muldrow, who joins the firm’s Charlotte office as an Architect. Muldrow, a graduate of North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Architecture, also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture and minor in Business Administration from Clemson University. Muldrow brings previous professional experience in the creation of 3D project models and renderings at firms in Charleston and Greenville, SC.

Founded in 1963, LS3P is an architecture, interiors, and planning firm with regional roots and national reach. Operating from its eight offices in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Savannah, LS3P is deeply committed to the communities in which it serves, and has been honored with over 540 design awards in diverse practice areas.

