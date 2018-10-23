Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Choose houses to fit your prospective tenants (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Choose houses to fit your prospective tenants (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood October 23, 2018

Unless you are renting vacation studios at the beach, people need a minimum of two bathrooms. Now, I know that two generations ago, having an extra half-bath was a luxury. But times have changed and people now expect two bathrooms. You may be able to skirt by with one and a half baths, but this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: