Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / International activity in U.S. residential real estate market declines (access required)

International activity in U.S. residential real estate market declines (access required)

By: Staff Report October 23, 2018

Rising home prices and low inventory led to a decline in foreign home purchases in the United States. Total international sales totaled $121 billion during April 2017 to March 2018, a 21 percent decline from the previous 12-month period, according to an annual survey of from the National Association of Realtors®. NAR's 2018 Profile of International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate found that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: