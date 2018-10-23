Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces sale of 37.94 acres within Charlotte’s University Research Park (access required)

HFF announces sale of 37.94 acres within Charlotte’s University Research Park (access required)

By: Staff Report October 23, 2018

HFF has announced the sale of a 37.94-acre land site within University Research Park in Charlotte, North Carolina. The HFF team marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Crescent Communities. Mattamy Homes purchased the site free and clear of existing financing. The property is located along Governor Hunt Road to the east of Interstate 85 in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: