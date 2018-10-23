Quantcast
By: Richard Montgomery October 23, 2018

Reader Question: I am considering investing in real estate. Can you explain how people avoid taxes just by owning property? Monty’s Answer: Real estate investors do not invest in real estate to avoid taxes. They invest in real estate to build wealth. Appreciation, income, and depreciation create wealth in real estate. Depreciation is also a benefit ...

