Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Dear Monty: In real estate, what is procuring cause? (access required)

Dear Monty: In real estate, what is procuring cause? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery October 11, 2018

Reader Question: One of the agents we are interviewing to help us find a home mentioned something called “procuring cause” which is a term unfamiliar to us. Apparently, we have to be careful about talking with other real estate agents because other agents can get the commission if they mention a potential match that we ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: