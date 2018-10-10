Quantcast
By: Staff Report October 10, 2018

Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) today announced that Antony Jenkins has been elected to the Board of Directors. Mr. Jenkins served as Group Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors at Barclays PLC, one of the world's largest banks, and is a digital banking technology executive with extensive fintech expertise. He ...

