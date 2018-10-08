Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Black renters could afford 16 percent of rentals in 2017 (access required)

Black renters could afford 16 percent of rentals in 2017 (access required)

By: Staff Report October 8, 2018

Rental options for black renters were far fewer than what Asian or white renters could choose from last year. Black renters could afford less than a third of the rentals that white or Asian renters could afford in 2017. A renter making the median black household incomei ($39,647) in 2017 could afford 16.2 percent of the available rentals ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: