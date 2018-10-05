Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / The Nexus at Waverly celebrates topping out (access required)

The Nexus at Waverly celebrates topping out (access required)

By: Staff Report October 5, 2018

  The Nexus, a six-story creative office building within the Waverly community in south Charlotte, has reached its midway point of construction. The Nexus will total 154,000 square feet and is the second creative office building at Waverly, a mixed-use development just south of Interstate 485 at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads. The first ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: