Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Renters spend nearly six and a half years saving for a down payment  (access required)

Renters spend nearly six and a half years saving for a down payment  (access required)

By: Staff Report October 5, 2018

Renters can expect to spend nearly six and a half years saving for a 20 percent down payment on a home, according to a new HotPads® analysis. The median home value in the U.S. is $216,000, which means a 20 percent down payment would be $43,200. If a renter making the median income saves 20 percent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: