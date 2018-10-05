Quantcast
Home / News / Economy / Dominion Realty Partners sells Uptown apartment building (access required)

By: Staff Report October 5, 2018

  Dominion Realty Partners (DRP) has closed on the sale of Centric Gateway, a midrise, Luxury Class A apartment building located at 1010 West Trade Street in Uptown Charlotte. Construction on the property was completed in December of 2017, and the building was 43% leased at the time of the sale. Centric Gateway is one of Uptown ...

