Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / A tragedy plan is needed when your assets include real estate (access required)

A tragedy plan is needed when your assets include real estate (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery October 5, 2018

Reader Question: My husband passed away unexpectedly very recently. I lost my best friend, and now I'm losing my sanity. He handled all our finances. We own income property and other assets but I don't know where any documents are or how to find them. I asked for information many times, but he never gave ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: