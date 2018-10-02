Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Boutique office project tops out in South End (access required)

Boutique office project tops out in South End (access required)

By: Staff Report October 2, 2018

  A new South End office project by development firm Stiles Corp. is nearing completion. 300 West Summit, a three-story, 64,000-square-foot office building located on West Summit Avenue, celebrated its topping out. Featuring a 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with unobstructed views of uptown Charlotte, 300 West Summit is located within walking distance of the Bland Street light-rail station ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: