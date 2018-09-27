Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Questions to ask yourself before changing homes (access required)

Questions to ask yourself before changing homes (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery September 27, 2018

Reader Question: Our home is currently on the market, and we are actively looking. It has only been two weeks, and we have had three showings, and no offers yet. Our agent seems to think that we are going to have a hard time getting an offer accepted on a new place contingent on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: