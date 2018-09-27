Quantcast
HFF announces sale of 4-building industrial portfolio in Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham (access required)

By: Staff Report September 27, 2018

HFF announces sale of 4-building industrial portfolio in Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham (access required)

By: Staff Report September 27, 2018

HFF announces the sale of a four-building industrial portfolio totaling 681,346 square feet in last-mile locations in both Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The HFF team represented the seller, a partnership between Trinity Capital Advisors and SilverCap Partners.  Rialto Capital Management purchased the portfolio. The portfolio comprises the two-building facility at 1001 Bond Street in Charlotte along with ...

