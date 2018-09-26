Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / CREW Charlotte asks Queen City businesses to turn on the pink (access required)

CREW Charlotte asks Queen City businesses to turn on the pink (access required)

By: Staff Report September 26, 2018

Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Charlotte is gearing up for its Annual Queen City in Pink Campaign by asking all Charlotte area businesses and buildings to participate.  Last year, 221 companies answered the call in a variety of ways ranging from pink lights and fountains to banners, bows and decals.  This year’s goal is 300 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: