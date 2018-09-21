Quantcast
INVESTORS’ CORNER: Choosing neighborhoods (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood September 21, 2018

(Part 5 of a Series) The only way to find good deals is to know your marketplace. A $175,000 house in one area can be a nine-hundred square foot two-bedroom one-bath frame house and in another area, it can buy a three-bedroom, two-bath block home with a garage and fenced backyard. Working a specific neighborhood gives ...

