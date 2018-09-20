Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rents unchanged year-over-year for first time since 2012  (access required)

Rents unchanged year-over-year for first time since 2012  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 20, 2018

For the first time since 2012, rents nationwide remained at the same level as they were a year earlier, with a median rent of $1,440. Annual rent appreciation has slowed for six straight months, according to the August Zillow® Real Estate Market Reporti. Rent appreciation has remained below 3 percent annual increase for the past 27 months after ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: