Zillow begins buying and selling homes in Atlanta  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 12, 2018

Potential home sellers in Atlanta can now use Zillow Offers to request an offer from Zillow to buy their home. Atlanta is the third market – and first in the Eastern United States - where Zillow directly buys homes, prepares them for showings, and quickly lists them for resale. Zillow Offers has been available in Phoenix and Las Vegas since the spring. A fourth market, Denver, ...

