Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Mind set and temperament (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Mind set and temperament (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood September 6, 2018

The proper mindset is very helpful for acquiring real estate (more specifically, single family homes or SFHs). These are some questions you need to ask yourself as you move forward. Can you deal with real estate owners – are you a good or great negotiator? Are you prepared to deal with repair personnel? Can you ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: