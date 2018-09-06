Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction cost data shows aluminum and steel increase (access required)

Construction cost data shows aluminum and steel increase (access required)

By: Staff Report September 6, 2018

Construction costs accelerated again in June, with steep increases for a wide range of building and road construction materials as tariffs against foreign goods come into effect, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new Labor Department data. Association officials say that contractors will have to assume much of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: