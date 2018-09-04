Quantcast
By: Staff Report September 4, 2018

Architectural Record has ranked LS3P number 36 on its annual list of Top 300 Architecture Firms, a jump from number 44 in last year’s rankings. In architecture-only firms, LS3P ranks number 15, up from number 21 last year. The list reflects revenue for architectural design work in 2017. LS3P’s notable recent South Carolina projects include the ...

