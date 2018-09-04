Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Learn how to move a refrigerator – the right way (access required)

Learn how to move a refrigerator – the right way (access required)

By: Laura Firszt September 4, 2018

If you're wondering how to move a refrigerator, you've probably been picturing a couple of husky humans hauling the fridge out of your house and onto a truck. However, frequent movers (like yours truly) have learned that muscle power is just a part of the story. Moving a fridge requires careful preparation, protection, and aftercare ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: