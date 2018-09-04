Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces $31.4M sale of four office buildings within Imperial Center in Durham (access required)

HFF announces $31.4M sale of four office buildings within Imperial Center in Durham (access required)

By: Staff Report September 4, 2018

HFF announced the sale of four office properties in Durham, North Carolina, totaling $31.4 million within two separate transactions to OA Development (OA).  The properties are Chelsea Place, Oxford Place, Cambridge Hall and Canterbury Hall. Chelsea Place and Oxford Place were marketed by the HFF team.  Kreg Groat, Chief Executive Officer of Crown Realty & Development ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: