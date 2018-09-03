Quantcast
Serendipity Labs to open first of four locations in Charlotte

By: Staff Report September 3, 2018

  National coworking company Serendipity Labs has leased the top floor of The Refinery, a new Class-A office building on West Morehead Street, for its first location in Charlotte. Owned by hotel industry veteran Trey Scott, the franchised Serendipity Labs location will occupy 22,694 square feet at the five-story, 109,060-square-foot office building, which will include ground-floor retail ...

