Home price cuts increase (access required)

Home price cuts increase (access required)

By: Staff Report August 29, 2018

Realtor.com® has announced the findings of its August housing trend report which revealed a surge in price cuts and the second largest drop in the U.S. median list price in three years. Although competition between buyers remained stiff and list prices continue to rise, the report also revealed a slowdown in price growth and easing ...

