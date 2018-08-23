Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Lead based paint (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Lead based paint (access required)

By: Pete Youngs August 23, 2018

( 2 0f 4 Toxic Terrors) Lead based paint is a toxin found in many living quarters and can cause serious illness or even death. It is especially toxic to children and can even affect babies before they are born. A good thing is that lead based paint that is not deteriorating is not a threat. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: