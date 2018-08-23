Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF announces $67M financing for 4-building industrial portfolio in Charlotte, Memphis and Orlando (access required)

HFF announces $67M financing for 4-building industrial portfolio in Charlotte, Memphis and Orlando (access required)

By: Staff Report August 23, 2018

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the $67 million post-acquisition financing for a fully leased, four-building, Class A industrial portfolio totaling two million square feet in the Charlotte, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Orlando, Florida, MSAs. The HFF team worked on behalf of PAULS Corp. and the borrower, Dream Industrial US Holdings Inc., to place the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: