Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Emergency plumping repair toolkit (access required)

Emergency plumping repair toolkit (access required)

By: Laura Firszt August 23, 2018

Funny how it always happens on the weekend or after 10 pm – your plumbing goes haywire. Suddenly that leaky faucet turns into a torrent, or the slow-moving toilet overflows, or … (fill in the blank with your own tale of woe). The good news is: If you're prepared with the right tools, you’ll be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: