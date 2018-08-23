Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Bullish on Tractor Supply Co. (access required)

BERKO: Bullish on Tractor Supply Co. (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko August 23, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: I bought 100 shares of Tractor Supply Co. in June 2015, paying $95 a share. But it hasn't been there since. I know that the company's revenues and earnings have increased nicely since I bought the stock, but I watched the stock fall to $50 last year, and it's still a long ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: