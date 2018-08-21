Quantcast
U.S. Department of Transportation announces $12.6M infrastructure grant for Charlotte Douglas International Airport

By: Staff Report August 21, 2018

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $677 million in airport infrastructure grants, the first allotment of the total $3.2 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding. The grants include a $12.6 million award to Charlotte Douglas International Airport for an expanded aircraft parking apron. “If you want a strong transportation system, ...

