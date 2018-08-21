Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Former Kohl’s to be converted into transit-oriented office space (access required)

Former Kohl’s to be converted into transit-oriented office space (access required)

By: Scott Baughman August 21, 2018

JLL’s office leasing team has begun marketing an 87,000-square-foot office conversion just steps away from Charlotte’s light-rail extension in University City. JLL is marketing the former Kohl’s department store building at 9315 North Tryon Street, across from the campus entrance to UNC Charlotte, on behalf of owner Charlotte-based Cambridge Properties. Located by the JW Clay Blvd ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: