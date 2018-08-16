Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / National survey: Homeowners are happy with their HOAs (access required)

National survey: Homeowners are happy with their HOAs (access required)

By: Staff Report August 16, 2018

Residents of managed communities are happy with their condominium and homeowner associations (HOA) according to the results of the Community Associations Institute's (CAI) annual homeowner satisfaction survey. Notably, 85 percent of those polled for the 2018 national survey were satisfied with their experience living in a homeowner association. Homebuyers also seem to be seeking out ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: