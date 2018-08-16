Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA earns 2017 CBC Commercial Elite award (access required)

Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA earns 2017 CBC Commercial Elite award (access required)

By: Staff Report August 16, 2018

  Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA has earned the 2017 Commercial Elite award which is bestowed upon the top 13 Coldwell Banker Commercial® affiliated companies globally. Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA is a Charlotte Region based commercial real estate company with office in Charlotte, N.C., and Belmont, N.C. The firm provides commercial brokerage, development and management services for more ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: