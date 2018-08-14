Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Liberty Property Trust signs TricorBraun at Shopton Ridge (access required)

Liberty Property Trust signs TricorBraun at Shopton Ridge (access required)

By: Staff Report August 14, 2018

  Liberty Property Trust has leased 124,740 square feet of space at its new Class A, LEED® certified building at 3923 Shutterfly Road in Charlotte to TricorBraun, Inc. The 158,760 square foot distribution facility opened in late June. It is one of two Liberty buildings in Shopton Ridge to pioneer 36-foot clear heights and 54-by-50-foot column spacing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: