Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: We solve problems (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: We solve problems (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA August 14, 2018

In the Charlotte area, it’s hard to drive around for very long without seeing a “We Buy Houses” sign by the roadside. I’ve been known to place a few of them up myself. It would be equally accurate, however, if not nearly so effective; if these signs instead read “We Solve House Problems”. One of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: