Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Convertible Bonds explained (access required)

BERKO: Convertible Bonds explained (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko August 14, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: Please explain convertible bonds. We're in our late 50s. We are not aggressive investors and own a $310,000 portfolio of stocks -- mostly utilities and other income stocks -- yielding 3 to 9 percent. A stockbroker tried to explain convertible bonds to us, but she just made it more confusing. Could you ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: