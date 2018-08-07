Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / SouthPark to offer new fashion selections (access required)

SouthPark to offer new fashion selections (access required)

By: Staff Report August 7, 2018

Shoppers will soon find an extended selection of luxe brands at SouthPark. Charlotte’s premier shopping destination announced today the upcoming openings of Peter Millar, Trina Turk, Arhaus and Nespresso. These first-class additions will join recently announced Gusto Farm to Street, Bulla Gastrobar and The Athlete’s Foot – all expected to open at SouthPark this year. “This ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: