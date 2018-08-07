Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Neteffect Technologies expands at Ayrsley (access required)

Neteffect Technologies expands at Ayrsley (access required)

By: Staff Report August 7, 2018

  Neteffect Technologies, a managed IT services firm, has renewed and expanded its lease at the Ayrsley mixed-use community in Steele Creek. Neteffect Technologies recently signed a five-year extension and increased its space from 6,369 square feet to 10,045 square feet at 8809 Lenox Pointe Drive. Founded in 1991, Neteffect Technologies specializes in managed IT services, cloud services, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: