Home / News / Construction / Hopper Communities unveils upscale townhome community (access required)

By: Staff Report August 3, 2018

  Hopper Communities has launched sales for Myers Park Terraces, a new townhome community located where Myers Park, Dilworth and Sedgefield converge. Located at the intersection of Park Road and Reece Road, Myers Park Terraces will consist of six three-story townhomes with expansive rooftop terraces offering picturesque views of the city’s lush tree canopy as well as ...

