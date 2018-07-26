Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redevelopment property listed at $1.1M in Elizabeth (access required)

Redevelopment property listed at $1.1M in Elizabeth (access required)

By: Staff Report July 26, 2018

One of the last high-value properties for a redevelopment opportunity in the historic Elizabeth neighborhood has hit the market for $1,100,000. The two-story property is listed by T. Anthony Lindsey, an affiliated Broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Located at 2017 7th Street #L4, the 3,764 square-foot property is favorably positioned within the highly active area of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: